WACO, Texas – Working out is a new years resolution often set by people with the expectation of creating new habits. The question is, how many people actually keep them?

Train Waco Gym Manger and personal trainer of 9 years Susie Lehnert says it is possible to set fitness goals and achieve them.

“You can reach those fitness goals in 2022,” Lehnert said.



She says the hardest part is just getting started, but if you can start small and consistently show up the results will come.



“Once you start to make this a routine, you can increase that effort and intensity and start to make things happen for yourself, but consistency is huge with making this work,” Lehnert said.



Also remembering everyone had a starting point before they achieved their fitness goals.

Collin Aldredge is a regular at Train Waco who says your fitness journey should be a personal choice and not for the approval of others.



“Whether it’s fat loss, muscle gain whatever it is, just write it down to where you are keeping yourself motivated to where you can reach those goals,” Aldredge said. “It doesn’t have to be in a week, it can be in a month or in a year.”



He says being in a welcoming environment adds to the motivation of consistently working out, and having an accountability partner is helpful.



For a person who may feel intimidated to start, here’s a piece of advice.



“I know it’s easier said than done but try not to worry. Everybody has had to start somewhere.,” Lehnert said. “Once you get those jitters away after getting those first few days started then things start to feel a little bit more natural and routine for you.”



Lehnert says just getting started is the key to achieving your fitness goals.

The gym offers group classes, personal training, and a nutrition store.

