Training for martial arts business goes virtual amid COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas – Many local businesses across Central Texas have taken a significant hit due to COVID-19 closures happening statewide.

“I am missing my classes. I’m missing my team. There’s nothing like hands on,” says T.J. Waldburger.

Waldburger and his wife just celebrated the 20th anniversary of their martial arts business Grappler’s Lair, where they train athletes in jiu jitsu, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

But this year’s celebration was unlike most after closing their gym to the public due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Today he says the news of Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen businesses gives him and his clients hope.

“I’m excited to get going again, but the priority is always what’s best for the community,” Waldburger said.

With a new number of COVID-19 cases across the state each day, Waldburger says the information that’s most important to him is the specific case count where they do business.

“I would want to know the cases through the county. I think it needs to be a county thing. How’s Bell County doing? What are their cases? How many people have it? How many people don’t have it?,” he said.

Though mixed martial arts takes a great deal of physical training, he and his clients don’t have the luxury of sparring in their home gym. They have transferred their training to digital platforms, and Waldburger says it has its benefits.

“They can pause it, rewind it and look it over. I’m showing it at different angles, and there’s access to full communication on the site,” he said.

He’s lost some clientele due to the lack of in-person training, but many are sticking around through the pandemic training through the video series he’s offering on their website.

“I’ve had a few of them take away their payment this month, and I understand that. I won’t turn them away if they do, but I’ve had a lot of people that continue to support me even while we’re not going,” Waldburger said.