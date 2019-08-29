Transformation Waco Aims To Boost School Ratings

WACO, Texas – Transformation Waco is now speaking out after two of its schools received ‘F’ grades on their 2018-2019 State Accountability Report Card.

The grades for J.H. Hines Elementary and G.W. Carver Middle School were based on test scores and graduation rates.

“The biggest challenge is a very, very high number of teacher turnover,” says Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham.

Durham says the teacher turnover rate at Transformation Waco schools are at 40 percent – more than double the average rate in Texas.

The grades for J.H. Hines Elementary and G.W. Carver Middle School were based on test scores and graduation rates.

As a solution, the organization created a new teacher cohort program with more incentives.

“[Teachers] are committed to five years to work in the district, and we pay for their trainings and their Masters Degree,” McDurham says.

Schools which have failed in previous years receive extra funding and join partnerships such as Transformation Waco to grow.

McDurham says so far, they have hired at least a dozen teachers for the current school year.