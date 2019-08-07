Trial date set in Rockdale child murder case

A trial date has been set in January 2020 for a man accused of killing a 20-month-old Rockdale toddler.

Shawn Vincent Boniello, also known as Shayla Angelina Boniello is charged with capital murder and is facing the death penalty.

Boniello is accused in the death of Patricia Ann Rader, who was killed December 3, 2018 in a Rockdale home.

A pre-trial hearing in the case has been set for December 12 with the trial set to begin January 21.

The child was found unresponsive, with Rockdale Fire and EMS personnel unsuccessful in their attempts to revive her.

Rader’s family said the little girl was allegedly beaten while under Boniello’s care in Rockdale