Troy community has hair shaving party for local teenager with cancer

TROY, Texas- Tuesday evening, the Troy community really showed their support for Koda Layton as he’s battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

There has been small events leading up to Koda’s Strong benefit. On Tuesday the community came out to shave their hair off to show Koda he’s not alone. Seeing the large turnout, it surprised to the Layton family.

“Honestly, what we thought would be here just to show their support for both boys. You know, not just, Noah but also Koda. No, it’s it’s great,” says Koda’s mother, Shalon Layton.

The chairs were filled with people in the community ready to shave off their hair to show Koda they’ve got his back.

“I didn’t want them to cut their hair. But they love me and they want to be there with me,” says Koda Layton.

People of all ages shaved off their hair for Koda, even his brother decided to sit on the chair and get a new look.

“It feels cooler, it will grow back it will be fine,” says Koda’s brother Noah Layton.

People showed their support by wearing their Koda Strong bracelets and T-shirts that have the message on the front, “The comeback is always stronger than the setback”.

A couple of Koda’s supporters shared a message to Koda as he’s battling this fight.

“We all got your back, we know it’s tough but we’re all doing what we can,” says Koda’s friend, Brentley Edgar.

“We love you Koda, no one stands alone, so we’re all cutting our hair together, we’re all going to be the same,” says Melinda Peña.

“The comeback is always stronger than the setback,” says Diego Peña.

The Layton family is extremely thankful for all those who came out Tuesday evening.

“I would like to say thank you. I really do, because I mean, this this is awesome right here. It really is,” says, Koda’s father, Randy Layton.

The Koda Strong Benefit will be on Saturday October 16th at 4pm at the Westphalia Parish Hall.