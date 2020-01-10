TSTC Challenger Learning Center gets new mission with new upgrades

WACO, Texas – The Challenger Learning Center at TSTC is receiving new upgrades as well as new missions for visitors.

Texas State Technical College is receiving some new technology for its Challenger Learning Center. The new updates will allow the center to simulate a new mission where students will attempt to land a rover on Mars.

TSTC says the new technology will help students better engage with subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, and math.

Challenger Center Coordinator Jeremy Hagman says it’s the hands-on experience students get by coming to the Challenger Center that allows them to physically see real-world applications of the math and science they do in a normal classroom.

“It’s one thing to be doing math on a sheet of paper where it doesn’t connect to anything real, or even to do experiments sometime in your classroom,” Hagman says. “It’s the ‘rubber meets the road’ moment for some of these kids. To see, yeah, where these math equations go to and what use it is in real life. Where it actually ends up is really, really important.”

Hagman’s says the Challenger Center has the ability to light the fires of curiosity and continue to follow mankind’s natural instincts for exploration and knowledge.

“What I can do is inspire them to realize that they have so much potential and so much energy within them, that they can change the world and they can explore whatever they want.”

The Challenger Learning Center is expecting the new mission to be ready for students this spring.