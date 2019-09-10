TSTC officer needs your help

WACO, Texas – The off-duty Texas State Technical College police officer dragged by a shoplifting suspect at Dillard’s in Waco needs your help.

Police say Roy Luna was injured last month when Andre Boyd put his truck in reverse – slamming against multiple vehicles and dragging him.

Several citizens stepped in to help Luna by blocking the doors to keep Boyd from fleeing the scene until first responders arrived.

Luna’s wife told FOX44 News that Roy wanted to make sure and thank the people who helped him that day. Now his family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay his medical bills from the crash. They are hoping to raise at least $2,000 because the bills are pouring in.

Luna is now back on the job at TSTC. You can visit the GoFundMe page here.