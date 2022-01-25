WACO, Texas — The Waco campus of the Texas State Technical College celebrated a big milestone today that will impact all future plumbers that train at TSTC.

TSTC along with the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners cut the ribbon on the new facility at TSTC Waco this afternoon.

And, it’s more than just another place for future plumbers to learn their craft.

“TSTC is really proud of the fact that this effort, joint effort with the plumbing board, is going to result in far more quality plumbers in Texas,” Mike Reeser said, the Chancellor and CEO of TSTC.

This facility has different areas for learning plumbing skills, from work stalls with piping, to model homes they can practice on and will be tested with before heading out into the workforce.

“There are several pathways to becoming a plumber, and we have the thing that I am most excited about,” Frank Denton said, the Chairman for the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. “You don’t just become a plumber. It requires a lot of academic training and knowledge of codes and skill to get the job done, and it’s for the public safety.”

Even State Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson made an appearance at today’s celebration, noting this is going to add a huge piece to the economic boom Waco is experiencing.

“It’s a quality of life issue not only for the student and to go through this process, I say year, year and a half and they actually can earn a living out there,” Representative Anderson said. “So on their side, it’s a tremendous advantage and then on the customer side, so it’s a quality of life issue there, too, that you can get the services when you need them.”