A line of showers and storms, some severe, are expected through mid-morning Wednesday with the next upper-level storm system and surface cold front. Severe weather is possible, especially just north and east of Central Texas where all modes of severe weather, including a few brief spin up tornadoes along the fast-moving squall line will be possible.

However, the primary hazard is expected to be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph due to the fast forward motion of the line of storms. Some marginally severe hail will be possible with the most robust storms.

Otherwise, rainfall amounts will average less than an inch most areas due to the fast forward speed of the line of storms. Look for clearing skies by noon on Wednesday with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.