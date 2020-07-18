Two additional COVID-19 related deaths in McLennan County, total jumps to 24 deaths

McLennan County – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced two more fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The 23rd death was of a 69-year-old white female. The 24th death was of an 82-year-old white female.

There have been 24 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and encourages residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread. COVID-19 affects every sector of our community.

The health district says they call on all our community to keep the families in their prayers and respect their privacy.

The Public Health District confirmed 81 new cases Saturday.

The total number of cases is 3,291, which includes 1,890 estimated recovered, 24 deaths, and 1,377 estimated active cases.