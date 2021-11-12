Two arrested after shooting in Temple

Temple Police officers arrested two people late Friday night after getting a call about a shooting.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South 31st Street.

Witnesses told police that someone opened fire after a disturbance of some kind at a fast-food restaurant in the area.

DPS troopers noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the incident and tried to stop it.

Investigators say there was a short chase, which ended with the driver and the passenger in the vehicle under arrest.

There were no injuries, and investigators are not releasing the names of the two suspects at this time.