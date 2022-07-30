BOSQUE CO. Texas (Fox 44) — The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men while serving a narcotics search warrant.

Bruce Tipton and Wells White were arrested on scene while the warrant was being served at 706 County Road 1191 in Kopperl.

This is the second search warrant executed at this address in the past year.

Upon making entry into the property deputies secured all occupants and conducted an evidentiary search.

As a result of this search, investigators located and seized marijuana, methamphetamines’, items of drug paraphernalia, as well as scales and packaging materials indicative and evidence of narcotics trafficking.