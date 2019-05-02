Two arrested in pair of bank robberies

U.S. Marshals and the FBI have made two arrests in a pair of bank robberies.

A woman walked into a Compass Bank in Belton last month and demanded cash. The same person hit a Wells Fargo Bank in Round Rock in less than an hour.

The Edna Police Chief says Marshals and agents arrested 54-year-old Delida Mindieta and 25-year-old Alfredo Gonzales, Jr., of Belton, in Refugio, Texas, on a charge of robbery of a financial institution.

In addition to Round Rock and Belton, Mindieta is also a suspect in an April 30 bank robbery in Edna, Texas.

They are now in custody and awaiting charges.

Source: Round Rock Police Department