Two arrested in pair of bank robberies

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Marshals and the FBI have made two arrests in a pair of bank robberies.

A woman walked into a Compass Bank in Belton last month and demanded cash. The same person hit a Wells Fargo Bank in Round Rock in less than an hour.

The Edna Police Chief says Marshals and agents arrested 54-year-old Delida Mindieta and 25-year-old Alfredo Gonzales, Jr., of Belton, in Refugio, Texas, on a charge of robbery of a financial institution.

In addition to Round Rock and Belton, Mindieta is also a suspect in an April 30 bank robbery in Edna, Texas.

They are now in custody and awaiting charges. 

Source: Round Rock Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events