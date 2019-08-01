Two arrested in road rage chase and crash

Waco police report a Wednesday afternoon road rage incident grew into a high speed chase and a crash into a third vehicle driven by an innocent bystander.

It also resulted in the arrest of two men on multiple charges.

It started at 2:53 p.m. when a 9-1-1 call came in from a man who said he had almost been hit by another vehicle, then was being chased by the driver of that vehicle.

It started at 38th Street and Leland Avenue with the caller saying he was trying to get away from a silver Jeep Cherokee and that they had gotten up onto Lake Shore Drive with the victim reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour trying to get away.

Police told him to stop driving at that speed but he was afraid of what would happen.

The chase went around Lake Shore to 19th Street, where the victim turned right onto 19th.

He ran a red light at 19th and Park Lake Drive trying to get away, but the Cherokee ran the light too.

The victim made it through, but the driver of the Cherokee had to swerve violently to miss one car, then smashed into another, resulting in serious injuries to the occupants of that vehicle.

Though the Cherokee was heavily damaged, he drove on.

Police spotted the wrecked jeep in the 2800 block of Stewart Avenue and after a search found the two men who had been inside near by.

Police determined that Luis Alberto Mora had been the driver.

He was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury and criminal mischief.

The passenger was identified as Alexander Michael Nunez who was charged with failure to stop and render aid and criminal mischief.

Both were booked into the McLennan County Jail.