LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Two arrested, weapons seized in Lampasas marijuana raid

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Lampasas County Sheriffs Office reports two people arrested following an investigation into a reported marijuana grow.

Deputies served a search warrant Friday night at 9:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Lampasas County Road 4711 after they got a tip regarding possible cultivation of marijuana.

Officers did recover what was described in a statement as ” useable amounts” of marijuana.

They also reported numerous firearms were removed from the residence.

Arrested were 60-year-old LaFonda Sue Shearer and 38-year-old Christian Smallwood.

They were both booked into the Lampasas County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests