Two arrested, weapons seized in Lampasas marijuana raid

The Lampasas County Sheriffs Office reports two people arrested following an investigation into a reported marijuana grow.

Deputies served a search warrant Friday night at 9:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Lampasas County Road 4711 after they got a tip regarding possible cultivation of marijuana.

Officers did recover what was described in a statement as ” useable amounts” of marijuana.

They also reported numerous firearms were removed from the residence.

Arrested were 60-year-old LaFonda Sue Shearer and 38-year-old Christian Smallwood.

They were both booked into the Lampasas County Jail.