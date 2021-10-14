Two Central Texans appointed to the Texas Aerospace & Aviation Advisory Committee

Governor Greg Abbott appointed eight people to the Texas Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee on Thursday.

Among them are two Central Texans: Jim Allmon of Waco and Laren Dreyer of McGregor. Allmon is the President and CEO of Blackhawk Aerospace. Allmon served in the U.S. Air Force, is a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the General Aviation Manufactures Association Board of Directors. He attended the University of Maryland, and received his pilot training from Spartan School of Avionics in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lauren Dreyer is a senior director of Starlink business operations for SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.). She has worked there for almost 15 years. Dreyer is also a member of the Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science Board of Advocates, as well as the Mayborn Museum Board of Advocates. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

The Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee advises the Governor on the recruitment and retention of industry jobs and investment. It also helps the office of aerospace and aviation in meeting the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain industry jobs and investment.

Allmon and Dryer’s terms on the committee will expire on September 1, 2025.

The other new appointees are listed below:

Tony Curry of Dallas is General Manager of Bombardier Aerospace. He is a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber and the Texas Association of Manufactures and a board member of the North Texas Workforce Solutions. Additionally, he is a former member of the MBA Association of Ireland. Curry received a Higher National Certificate in Aeronautical Engineering from the Belfast Institute of Technology, a Post Graduate Diploma in Operational Management and a Master of Business Administration in International Business from the University of Ulster, Belfast, Ireland.

John D. Guevara of Harlingen is Managing Partner of Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP in Brownsville. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Cameron and Hidalgo County Bar Association, and a director of Texas Regional Bank. Additionally, he is a board member of the Rio Grande Council Boys Scouts of America and a former committee member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Guevara received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Brownsville and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Southern University.

John Mulholland of Missouri City is the Vice President and Program Manager for the International Space Station for Boeing, where he has worked for almost 20 years. Prior to working for Boeing, he was an engineer and manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. He serves as a member of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Space Center Houston Board of Directors, and the NASA Johnson Space Center Joint Leadership Team. Additionally, he is an executive sponsor for the Boeing Black Employees Association Houston Chapter. Mulholland received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University.

Shelly Lesikar deZevallos, Ed.D. of Houston is the President of West Houston Airport and a licensed pilot. She is a member of the National Business Aviation Association Board of Directors and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Board of Advisors. She is part of the Girl Scouts of America Women’s Leadership Network and a volunteer for Texas Southern University Aviation Advisory Board. In the fall of 2019, she was appointed to the United States Department of Transportation Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee (SOCAC). Lesikar deZevallos received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, and a Doctor of Education in Aviation and Space from Oklahoma State University. Most recently, she was recognized as one of the “Top 30 Influential Women of Houston”.

Aimee Burnett of Southlake is Vice President, F-16 Production Programs, for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company. She previously held the role of Vice President, F-35 Domestic Business Development, and has worked for the company for over 20 years in various positions in Engineering, Operations, and Business Development. She is a member of Women in Aerospace, a sustainer of The Junior League of Fort Worth, and a volunteer for Make A Wish of North Texas. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Southern Methodist University. She currently serves as chair of the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee.

Jennifer Kurth Williamson of Southlake is General Counsel at Textron Systems. She is a member of the Colorado Bar Association and a volunteer for George W. Bush Presidential Center Military Service Initiative and North Texas Nadadores. Additionally, she served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Williamson received a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Michigan, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver College of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University-Montgomery.