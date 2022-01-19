COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A College Station Police officer finds two catalytic converter thieves, who were both arrested following a subsequent investigation.

The men were contacted early Monday morning based on suspicious circumstances. Two catalytic converters were recovered and returned to their owner.

17-year-old Jaylan Jefferson and 18-year-old Deshawn Davis, both of Houston, were arrested and charged with Theft of Property. Davis was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Source: College Station Police Department