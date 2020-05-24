Two dead in Bellmead shooting

BELLMEAD, Texas – The Bellmead Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Friday, at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Bellmead officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead.

Investigating officers found two adults in a rear yard suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. A 16 year old female was wounded but was able to flee to safety as officers arrived. Her wounds were not life threatening but she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The deceased individuals were identified as 40 year old Rachel Dionne Strickland and 42 year old Christopher Dewayne Wilson, both of Bellmead. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace David Pareya. Both individuals were transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The suspect was arrested near the scene by Bellmead officers. He was identified as 36 year old Johnny Wilson. Wilson was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with two counts of Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Domestic Violence , Endangering A Child, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Wilson remains in jail on a total bond of $ 2,300,000.

