Two dead in three-vehicle crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas – Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton County.

The incident occurred on US-281 Wednesday morning, approximately 1.5 miles north of Hico.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene, where a 2019 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound. A 2015 Freightliner semi-trailer was traveling southbound. A 2011 Mack semi-trailer was traveling southbound behind the Freightliner.

The Volvo crossed over onto the wrong side of the roadway into the path of the Freightliner, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

The Mack took evasive action, but was unable to avoid striking the Volvo and Freightliner. The Volvo and Freightliner caught fire and started burning.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 33-year-old James Crabtree, of San Antonio, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 59-year-old Ronald Ross, of Millsap, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mack has been identified as 66-year-old Elmer Saling, of Lawn, who was not injured.

The roadway was closed ever since the crash occurred and is expected to reopen late this evening by 11:00 p.m.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety