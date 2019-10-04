Two McLennan County bridges being replaced

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a project to replace two bridges in McLennan County starting next Monday.

The Chisolm Trail Bridge at Tony Creek and the Compton School Road Bridge at Hog Creek, northeast of Crawford, will be replaced with wider and longer concrete bridges.

The work is being done to meet current roadway safety and design specifications. Both bridges will be closed until fall 2020, which is the planned reopening date.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation