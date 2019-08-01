Two men arrested in Alon store robbery

Waco police report arresting two men wanted in the July 28th robbery of the Alon convenience store in the 300 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Andrew Martin Donnell and Gary Burl Whiteside were booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on charges of aggravated robbery.

Police say the store was robbed early in the morning.

The clerk said at first, a woman got out of a blue mini van, entered the store, then went back to the van.

Then two men got out of the van and entered the store.

One man stayed by the door while the second approached the clerk and displayed a handgun, demanding the money.

Police were told while this was going on, the blue minivan was backed up to the door, making for a quick getaway as the men fled with an undetermined amount of cash.