Two new arrests in Waco Gurley Avenue shooting

WACO, Texas – The U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force has arrested two new suspects in the deadly shooting of a Waco man.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks (FAST) team arrested two juveniles, one 15-year-old and one 16-year-old near 18th St. and Clay Ave on Monday, November 22, 2021.

19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez was the first individual arrested for the death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez.

Hernandez is facing a Capital Murder charge.

Martinez died September 19th, 2021, following a shooting on Gurley Avenue.

Source: Waco Police Department