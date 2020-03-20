Closings
Two Texas DPS employees test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas – Two Texas Department of Public Safety employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Texas DPS website, one of the employees is based in the recruiting department in Belton, Texas. The employee was last at work on March 16th.

The second employee is based in the drivers license department in Carrollton, Texas. The employee was last at work on March 13.

The department said in a press release Thursday night it will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these cases.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

