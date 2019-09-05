Two vehicles, school bus involved in accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two vehicles and a school bus were involved in a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred on the corner of Texas Avenue and Valley View Drive. A truck in the northbound left turn lane on Texas Avenue failed to yield the right-of-way to, and collided with, a SUV traveling southbound.

The collision caused the truck to bump the bus’s front bumper. The drivers of the truck and SUV had minor injuries. No injuries have been reported on the bus.

The driver of truck was cited for not yielding.

Sources: College Station Police, Fire Departments