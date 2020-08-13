Two Waco attorneys indicted in murder for hire plot

WACO, Texas- The McLennan County Grand Jury has returned indictments on two Waco attorneys that were arrested in May.

Seth Sutton and Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin have been indicted on criminal solicitation charges.

Forty-five-year-old Sutton and 33-year-old Tijerina were released on $1,000,000 bonds after initially being arrested.

An arrest affidavit submitted to 54th District Court Judge Mat Johnson indicated the Ranger met with and undercover investigator with the Waco Police Department Wednesday, May 20 and was told that May 14 he had met with a man identified as Sutton who he accused of soliciting him to plan a murder of the ex-husband of Beaudin.

The affidavit stated that on May 20 Sutton told him he would either acquire or help acquire a firearm to be used in the murder and that he would help the would-be killer financially to leave town after the job was done.

The undercover investigator stated he met with Sutton and Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin the next day to continue to discuss planning the venture, with the affidavit stating that Beaudin provided specific information about the planned victim’s residence and how to successfully carry out the murder.

The affidavit stated that the two suspects provided a timeline for the murder as well as setting up alibis for them.

The affidavit stated that Friday, May 22 the undercover investigator was provided $300 to purchase a firearm.

A warrant was obtained and the pair was arrested later that day.