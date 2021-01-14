Two women wounded in Waco Wednesday night shooting incident

Two women were treated for gunshot wounds at a Waco hospital Wednesday night and police are working on just what led to the incident, and just how the two might be connected.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said it started about 8:00 p.m. with a report of a disturbance at Clifton Street and Main, near where Clifton and Gholson road split.

As officers were on the way, information came in about a vehicle involved having left the scene.

That vehicle was spotted near 6th Street and Waco Drive and when officers stopped it, found a woman passenger had a gunshot wound to the leg.

That woman was transported to the hospital.

While officers were there, a second woman was brought in by private car, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

As officers interviewed those involved with both vehicles and later searched the vehicles, a .380 caliber handgun that was later determined to have been stolen was recovered.

A shell casing was also recovered at the scene of the original call on Clifton Street.

Investigators were still gathering information to determine the sequence of events and exactly what happened leading to the wounding of the two women.