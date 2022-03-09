WACO, Texas – Since the pandemic began in 2020, health care providers have worked day in and day out on the front-lines, protecting the community from the deadly virus.

“One of the main things that we’ve learned is just the strength of our public health workforce and the expertise. And we hope the community has seen that excellent quality work that has been done by our health district staff,” says director of McLennan County Public Health District, LaShonda Malrey-Horne.

The pandemic changed the lives of many people.

“To see how the spikes impacted our schools are our workplaces and workforce, especially our hospital systems and how they were impacted by and first four or five months of the pandemic,” says Malrey-Horne.

Since the pandemic began, we have seen three different strands of corona virus and Dr. Marc Elieson says that has been both good and bad.

“This virus has become more contagious but less effective at hurting the host and that’s what we saw with omicron,” says Dr. Marc Elieson, medical director of inpatients at Baylor Scott and White in Hillcrest.

LaShonda Malrey- Horne with the McLennan County Public Health District says it took at least four months for Waco McLennan County to get access to testing supplies.

“There was public testing stood up at least to see if that campus so here in McLennan County,” says Malrey-Horne

Now with more testing and vaccines available to the community.

“54% of our community has been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 and also 62% of our community has been received at least one dose happens,” says Malrey-Horne

In the past two weeks, McLennan County and much of Central Texas has seen positive COVID-19 cases decline.

“After we saw that high peak in January, from the omicron surge we start to see the numbers come down relatively fast,” says Malrey-Horne