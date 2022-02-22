TEMPLE, Texas — Today is February 22 of 2022, or 2/22/22, or as many are calling it “Two’s Day”.

On this once in a decade day, some got a little extra surprise with the birth of a new family member.

“We did not plan on having her today, her due date was on March 11,” second time Mom Kami Schuchart said. “We’d always said, hey that would be a really cool day but we weren’t expecting it. So it was a nice little surprise this morning.”

Baylor Scott and White in Temple was extremely busy today with many new lives being brought into the world on this special day.

“We started off with patients still needing to get in and so we worked hard throughout the day, with lots of admissions coming from our clinic side of patients that needed medical inductions and then also still trying to, you know, get our scheduled inductions in,” Staff Nurse Christina Belliveau said. “And so we’ve had, you know, we’ve been busy all day. All the rooms for all the things.”

Both moms we spoke with did not plan to have their babies on today’s date, one of which began her birthing journey Monday morning.

“I went into labor Monday morning about 3:00 a.m. and we kept coming up to the hospital to triage and they kept sending us back,” new Mom Jesslyn Orear said. “And so we got admitted to the hospital at 12:00 a.m. to Tuesday, today, this morning. Yeah, so it’s it’s been a long, long process.”

Although neither babies were planned for 2/22/22, Orear said her and her husband were hoping little Mia would come on this special day.

“We really wanted it to. Her due date’s on Sunday, the 27,” she said. “And so we kept saying we really want her to come on to 2/22/22, but just kind of a wish and a luck thing. And so when I actually went into labor, I was like, we might actually get to have this baby on the 22.”

Both moms and babies are doing well and are looking forward to sharing their new birthday with the world.