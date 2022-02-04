WACO, Texas – The ice melted across parts of Central Texas today as the sun made it’s entrance, but not enough to completely clear the roads.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith says they will continue to work 24 hours a day until roads are safe to travel again.

“We still are working and treating these roadways, and with the freezing temperatures the roads are still hazardous at this point,” Smith said.



With ice still covering residential streets, freeways, and overpasses, the question is will it clear by the weekend?



“It’s really hard to predict when this will end. Our job is not done until the roads are clear and the traveling public is safe to travel on these roads,” Smith said.



The sun came out today melting away some ice but hazards still remain.



Waco and Temple police received calls throughout the day in regards to accidents and slide-offs urging the community that today was worse than Thursday , and it would be better to stay home.



“If you absolutely have to be on the roadways just take your time, slow down, and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, and drive to the conditions at hand,” Smith said.



FOX 44 reached out to DPS for an update but did not get a response.



For up to date road conditions and videos visit the TxDOT website.

