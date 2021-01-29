TxDOT launches Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation started a new campaign “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” this week, which urges motorists to use caution when traveling around large trucks on Texas roadways.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith says this campaign aligns with the overall message of #EndTheStreakTX .

“We are sharing the road, whether it be with 18-wheelers and large trucks,” Smith said. “We all want to get to our destination safely, and that’s what this campaign is about.”

The initiative is a key component of End the Streak Texas – encouraging drivers to make the right choice behind the wheel – helping end the streak on daily deaths.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 32,000 people are killed each year from motor vehicle crashes.

Smith said the campaign is to remind drivers about the importance of safe driving.

“Remembering that large trucks and 18-wheelers have blind spots. These blind spots are on the front, the back and the sides – where a lot of crashes occur,” Smith said.

Other tips TxDOT recommend are passing safely, avoiding a truck’s “no zones”, and to never cross a truck that is backing up.

Driving in Central Texas, especially on Interstate 35, Smith says these tips will help not only truck drivers, but passenger vehicles.