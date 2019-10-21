TxDOT launches Be safe, Drive smart

WACO, Texas- The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a new traffic safety campaign.

The “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign is urging drivers in high-traffic oil and gas production areas to give trucks plenty of space, avoid distractions, drive a safe speed, and buckle up.

In 2018, 1,673 people died and more than 6,000 were seriously injured in crashes in areas where oil and gas exploration is underway. Traffic deaths in these areas are up by 4% compared to 2017.

Crash reports point to failure to control speed as the most-often cited factor in traffic crashes, followed by driver inattention due to actions such as looking at a cell phone.

TxDOT will be taking its safety messages to community events this month in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Drivers can test their street smarts at an interactive exhibit outfitted with games, quizzes, and video displays that remind motorists how to safely navigate the challenges of driving in high-traffic oil and gas production areas.