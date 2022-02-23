CENTRAL TEXAS- Waco TxDOT announced today they will begin 24-hour winter weather operations.

Waco TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith says they started treating structures and problem areas on Tuesday in preparation for the hazardous road conditions.

“Today, Wednesday they are still retreating and pre treating roadways, and they will shift to 24 hour operations beginning today, through tonight and tomorrow [deicing] as needed,” Smith said.

Smith says they always prepare months in advance and that will never change regardless of weather conditions.

On Tuesday TxDOT used 64 vehicle district wide during pretreatment.

With the frequent wintry weather smith says the equipment is ready for any conditions the community may experience.

“Our equipment is maintenance and regularly inspected to ensure there ethicacy,” Smith said. “Just like with any preparation with winter weather and the months leading up to. That includes vehicles to ensure they are working and operating as intended.”

TXDot will proactively treat areas in Waco and the eight counties in their service area.

Drivers are encouraged to give crew vehicles at least 200 feet of space if they see them treating roads.

“Stay off icy roads of course, and stay home if you can,” Smith said. “If you have to leave and you have to drive in these wintry weather conditions, give yourself enough time to get to your destination. Don’t be in a rush.”

As freezing temperatures continue throughout the night and tomorrow organizations across Central Texas are stepping in to help

The Waco Salvation Army (300 Webster Ave) is opening a warming center and also has heaters available for seniors who need them.

The City of Killeen will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd.) as a warming center on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning.

In addition, the City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 (LULAC), LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 to provide an increased services warming center at the Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E) for those in need on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb 25.