TxDOT speaks on Highway 84 construction

WACO, Texas – It seems like the construction on Highway 84 has been going on forever.

Everyone is wondering why it seems the Texas Department of Transportation is repeatedly ripping the asphalt off the road and then covering it up again.

Spokesperson Ken Roberts tells FOX44 News the project started in June 2018 to resurface Highway 84, but equipment issues delayed the project so much it was entering the cold and rainy season.

So crews decided to put on a temporary top to, in Roberts’ words, armor the road from the elements.

When the temperatures warmed up, the crews went back to work – which included stripping the road again and applying new asphalt.

The good news in all of this – Roberts says the project should be completed by the end of this month.

