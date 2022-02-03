WACO, Texas — As we continue to brave the wintry weather, you can see behind me, there’s a couple of cars out and about, but not many as the roads are extremely icy and dangerous.

“We are in the middle of 24 hour operation and we will continue to work into the night, into tomorrow and beyond as necessary,” Waco TxDOT PIO Jake Smith said.

As the roads continue to ice over due to dropping temperatures, many drivers are taking the warnings from TxDOT and local governments to stay inside until the roads can begin to melt.

But some are still venturing out, whether for work, shopping, or other necessities and TxDOT is preparing for temperatures to drop even lower this evening.

“Mainly de-icing operations and trouble spots and, of course, structures which freeze first and hitting those trouble spots, whether it be with pre treatment or deicers like magnesium, chloride, sand or ice chaps for traction,” Smith said. “It’s kind of an all tools approach, and they’re going to continue doing that until this winter again is over.”

As we move into tomorrow, Smith asked that people continue to stay inside unless you absolutely have to go out as they predict roads will be just as icy as they were today.

“Highly recommend that you take your time, give yourself enough time to get to your destination and drive to the conditions at hand,” he said. “And as far as if you find yourself in in a bad situation, you spin out or anything like that. We just highly recommend calling 911.”

So again, if you do have to go out tomorrow or even Saturday, make sure that you are driving extremely carefully as the roads are still very icy.