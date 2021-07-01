TXU Energy and Caritas Waco partner for community fan distribution

WACO, Texas- “Beating the Heat” was the focus Thursday, as TXU Energy and Caritas Waco came together to distributed 400 box fans to people in the community.

“A friend of mine texted me, like, two days ago and told me that they were giving away food and fans,” participant Babs Richardson-Norman said. “I am like, okay, so I’m here!”

In a drive-thru line wrapped around the building of Caritas Waco , people waited to receive not only free food – but a box fan.

The fan distributions are a part of TXU Energy’s “Beat the Heat” program, which partners with community organizations to promote heat safety and energy conservation.

“I needed a fan, and it’s still hot out here,” participant Elroy Green said. “Trying to get a little extra groceries. I get income, but it’s not enough – so I am just trying to supplement my income.”

Caritas volunteers handed out the fans during normal food pantry hours starting at 8:30 a.m., and the line continued to grow.

Senior Manager of Customer Advocacy Kim Campbell says the organization donated money for Caritas to purchase the box fans, and this is their fifth year of partnership.

“We want to make sure that our customers never have to choose between turning on their electricity or their air conditioning this time of year – buying food, buying medication or paying their rent.”

Campbell says their work is extremely important in reminding families that there are resources to help them when they are in need.

“They actually helped me during the winter storm with a TXU electric bill,” Richardson-Norman said.

Babs says she is grateful for the opportunity to get a fan. She appreciates what Caritas and TXU Energy does – not just for her, but others in the community that need it as well.

Campbell handed out TXU goodie bags to the people waiting in line, and says everyone was appreciative.

“The people I have talked to this morning, they are so grateful for the opportunity to have a box fan and also very grateful for the food,” Campbell said. “It just makes this time of year a little brighter for them.”

TXU’s Beat the Heat program has been operating for over 20 years. They also have a summer Texas Rent Relief program and TXU Energy Aid program.

