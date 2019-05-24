U.S. Army selects new Fort Hood commander

The U.S. Senate confirmed Maj. Gen. Robert “Pat” White for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and assignment as commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood.

A change of command ceremony marking the transfer of leadership from Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II to White, is set for 9:30 a.m. on June 5 at Fort Hood’s Sadowski Field.

Funk will be promoted to four stars and serve as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command after departing Fort Hood. White will be promoted to lieutenant general immediately prior to the change of command.

White most recently served as director of operations, United States European Command. He and his wife, Emma, moved to Fort Hood from Stuttgart, Germany, this month.

While new to Fort Hood, White has served in III Corps units several times during his career. From July 2017 through March 2018, while commanding the 1st Armored Division, White led ground operations in Baghdad during the final defeat of ISIS in Iraq. White’s headquarters reported to III Corps and Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

White’s awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal for Valor.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center