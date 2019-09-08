U.S. Marshals searching for escaped couple

The U.S. Marshals office wants people in Central Texas to be on the look out for Blane and Susan Barksdale. The couple escaped guards in Utah while being taken from New York to Arizona.

Blane Barksdale

U.S. Marshals arrested the Barksdales in New York and were taking them to Arizona where they are wanted in connection with a homicide in Tucson that took place in April.

Susan Barksdale

Investigators say the couple is known to visit dollar stores, where they steal items they can later sell for money at pawn shops.

They were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Black Diamond Auto Glass decal in the rear window. It has an Arizona license plate, with the number 127XTY. Marshals say it may have been changed.

Both Blane and Susan Barksdale are considered armed and dangerous. Blane Barksdale may also have affiliations with the Aryan Brotherhood and Hells Angels OMG.

If you’ve seen them or know their whereabouts, please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2(926-8332). You could earn a cash reward of up to $10,000.