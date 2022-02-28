WACO, Texas – FOX 44’s Adam Hooper reached out to a family living in Kiev, Ukaraine. Gela Turabelidze and his family have decided to stay in Ukraine for now, amidst the conflict.

Turabelidze spoke about what it has been like, as they could hear the fighting happening just miles away from their home.

“It has been scary, and the situation is quite unpredictable. Uncertainty, because we don’t know what to expect next. Most often we hear some cannon fire like cannon eight, about 30 kilometers, 20 kilometers away from here. So it’s, it’s not that loud and as in those places, because those neighborhoods like your opinion bucha and they have been fighting.” Says Turabelidze.

“Yesterday, there was a big fight, and some some Russian military column was was destroyed by the Ukrainian army and lots of buildings suffered and people in the neighborhood. So it was really a real fighting. Not here. I wouldn’t say that there is any fighting in the city with the Russians, but on the outskirts on the outskirts of Kiev because he was surrounded by smaller, smaller towns and villages. And that’s where the fighting took place yesterday. I don’t know about today. I heard there was some, some explosion and bravery, which is different part of of Kiev. It’s like little. It’s a small town but close to Kiev, and some military base was hit there. But we have friends living in this neighborhood and I talked to a friend and she told me they have to hide in the basement because their house is right on the front line.”

Gela says he’s not too worried about the invasion, considering they live very close to the U.S. Embassy in Kiev.

You can watch the full conversation below: