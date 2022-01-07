UMHB announced late Friday afternoon that Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg is retiring.

Fredenburg has led the Crusaders Football program since starting it in 1998. He was named to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Larry Harmon has been promoted to head coach after spending the last 17 seasons as the Cru’s defensive coordinator.

The Cru has earned a 231-39 record during Fredenburg’s 24-year tenure. The team fought their way to the NCAA postseason 17 times with 47 playoff wins, more than all other American Southwest Conference programs combined.

UMHB has been to at least the Quarterfinal round of the playoffs in 12 seasons, with national titles in 2018 and 2021.

Fredenburg coached 173 All-Americans, 152 D3football.com All-Region selections, 452 All-ASC honorees, three Gagliardi Trophy finalists, and two Gagliardi Trophy semifinalists.

Coach Fredenburg was named 2021 D3football.com Coach of the Year after guiding the Cru to its second national title with a 57-24 win over North Central College in Stagg Bowl XLVIII this season.