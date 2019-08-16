Unaccompanied veteran burial postponed

KILLEEN, Texas – The Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for AB Grady Cuffy Ivey has been postponed until further notice.

The burial was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The Texas Veterans Land Board is waiting for further instruction for the event. An updated advisory will be issued once the Land Board receives further notice.

The Texas Veterans Land Board and Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery said in a statement they apologize for the inconvenience.