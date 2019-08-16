Unaccompanied veteran burial postponed

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – The Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for AB Grady Cuffy Ivey has been postponed until further notice.

The burial was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The Texas Veterans Land Board is waiting for further instruction for the event. An updated advisory will be issued once the Land Board receives further notice.

The Texas Veterans Land Board and Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery said in a statement they apologize for the inconvenience.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests