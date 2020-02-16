‘Unity in The Community’ Event Brings Out Dozens

WACO, Texas. On Saturday, dozens sat inside the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church as they celebrated black history month with its, “ Unity in The Community” event.

The celebration featured a list of dancers, rappers, and musicians; geared towards hot-button topics such as racial inequalities, stereotypes and police brutality.

Organizer, Carlton Stimpson, says as the event comes after the recent shootings in Waco, it gives people in the community a chance to come together.

“We all know how to fight but this one of those events that will teach us to unite. How to bring people of different ethnicities, different backgrounds and different cultures together to celebrate and just enjoy and feature each other as part of a program,” Stimpson says.

Stimpson says planning the celebration took two months and he was pleased with the turnout.