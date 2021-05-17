University High School student killed in shooting

Waco Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a University High School student Friday night.

Investigators say 17-year-old Tydreun Felder was shot just before 9 p.m. Friday at the Trendwood Apartments on Dallas Circle.

He was shot in the stomach area and rushed to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, but he did not survive.

Waco University Athletics released a statement about Felder’s death on Facebook:

The Trojan family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Ty Felder. Ty was a great young man with unlimited potential and an infectious smile. During his two years at University, Ty made numerous contributions to the football and basketball programs. He was loved by all that knew him and he will be missed dearly.” Waco University Athletics

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting so far.