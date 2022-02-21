WACO, Texas — 16-year-old Drevion Booker was shot last night while he walked down Ruby Avenue with some friends.

“I ran around the corner and screamed out for help and went back to keep a voice in his head,” Witness Timothy Turner said.

Turner was fixing the knob on his front door when he heard gunshots on his street.

When he ran out he saw Drevion booker on the ground, holding his back. That’s when he knew he couldn’t leave Drevion.

“I’m trying to deal with my emotions at the same time,” he said. “Trying to get 9-1-1 on the phone. My old lady, she called the ambulance for me. Like I said, I held his hand and kept him here and made sure he heard my voice.”

Waco police said the shooting was called in around 8:40 PM on Sunday and is the fifth murder of 2022.

“Our officers are still currently looking for a suspect and the investigation from last night started as a shooting investigation, with Drevion’s passing it is now a murder investigation,” Waco Police PIO Cierra Shipley said.

Drevion played on the varsity basketball team at University High School. The team posted to twitter asking for prayers.

Waco ISD also released a statement today, reading:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of University High School student Drevion Booker. Waco ISD is currently mourning this tragic loss. Heartfelt condolences go out to Drevion’s family and all those who knew him.” v

“On behalf of Waco ISD, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and classmates of Drevion during this very difficult time,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

“Drevion was a varsity basketball player who lit up a room with his smile. He planned to graduate in 2024 and will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” the statement ended.

The district plans to have grief counselors and resources at University High School tomorrow for those who may need support.

Waco Police are asking that if you know anything about this crime or saw something to please call them or crime stoppers.