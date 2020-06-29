UPDATE: 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, one new death, 1,081 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 1,081.

The district says there are now 377 people who have recovered from the virus. There have been 13 deaths in Bell County.

25,229 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are under the age of 40, but the 40+ population is not far behind.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District