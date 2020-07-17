UPDATE: 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 2,534 total, two new deaths

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 2,534.

There have now been 17 deaths in Bell County, with two more confirmed Friday. One was a man in his 90’s, originally reported early this month from Temple. The other was a man in his 70’s from Killeen.

30,633 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 86 recoveries.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 29 years old.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District