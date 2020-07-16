UPDATE: 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, 2,461 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 2,461.

There have been 15 deaths in Bell County.

30,330 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 29 years old.

The Bell County Public Health District says 30,000 cumulative tests have now been exceeded, and that we are likely to see recoveries jump in the coming days, as a large number of people are entering their recovery period at the same time.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District