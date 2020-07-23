UPDATE: 94 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 3,782 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 94 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 3,782 – which includes 2,028 estimated recovered, 32 deaths and 1,722 estimated active cases.

79 cases are hospitalized. Of the 79 hospitalized, 61 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. 13 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, one case is in the under 1 age range. Five cases are in the 1-10 age range. Eleven cases are in the 11-19 age range. Eleven cases are in the 20-29 age range. 13 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 18 cases are in the 40-49 age range. 18 cases are in the 50-59 age range. Four cases are in the 60-64 age range. Five cases are in the 65-69 age range. One case is in the 70-74 age range. One case is in the 75-79 age range. Six cases are in the 80 and above age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced four more fatalities attributed to COVID-19.

The 29th death was of a 52-year-old woman. The 30th death was of a 70-year-old woman. The 31st death was of a 97-year-old woman. The 32nd death of an 83-year-old woman.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco