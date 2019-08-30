Live Now
UPDATE: Adult charged with terroristic threat identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: An adult charged with Terroristic Threat has been identified.

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on August 29 and a complaint was returned charging 18-year-old Cameron Lavonta Garner-Brown with Terroristic Threat.

On Friday, August 30, Garner-Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters and he set his bond at $100,000.

Garner-Brown has been transported to the Bell County Jail. Investigators say Garner-Brown and the middle school student accused of making the threat are related.

Source: Killeen Police Department

