UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for abducted child from Glenn Heights area

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas – UPDATE: The Amber Alert for an abducted child from the Glenn Heights area has been canceled. No reason for the cancellation has been given.

Below is the original text from this story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child from the Glenn Heights area.

14-year-old Stevie Johnson was last seen in the 800 block of Cascade Drive on Monday afternoon. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Air Force One shoes. She is 5’0″, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. She is 5’7″, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a 2017 black GMC Terrain, with a Missouri license plate CT0D6R.

If you have any information, you can call the Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223-3478.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety