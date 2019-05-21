UPDATE: Body found at Belton Lake identified

UPDATE: The man found dead at Belton Lake has been identified.

The kayaker has been identified as 60-year-old Eddie Crain, who worked as a corrections officer for Bell County for nine years.

Crain’s family says he normally went kayaking twice a week.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Authorities have confirmed with FOX44 that a body has been found at Belton Lake.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Belton Police Department and U.S. Game Wardens were searching for a man who fell out of his kayak on the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man is a Bell County Jail employee, and that he launched his kayak at Frank’s Marina.

This kayak was later found near the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, or BLORA.