UPDATE: Body found at Belton Lake identified

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The man found dead at Belton Lake has been identified.

The kayaker has been identified as 60-year-old Eddie Crain, who worked as a corrections officer for Bell County for nine years.

Crain’s family says he normally went kayaking twice a week.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Authorities have confirmed with FOX44 that a body has been found at Belton Lake.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Belton Police Department and U.S. Game Wardens were searching for a man who fell out of his kayak on the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man is a Bell County Jail employee, and that he launched his kayak at Frank’s Marina.

This kayak was later found near the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, or BLORA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected